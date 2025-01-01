Loved ones remember Livonia couple lost in double tragedies

SOUTH LYON, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man who fell through the ice while preparing to ice fish with his grandson has died, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened Thursday. The family of Scott Levitan is experiencing a double tragedy. His wife, Marylou Levitan, died in a car accident the next day.

We're told she was headed to pick up his vehicle.

Jamie Izzo, a longtime friend of Scott said, "One of the best human beings I've ever met in my life. Just a great friend."

Izzo said he taught for more than 20 years alongside Levitan at South Lyon Middle School.

"The kids loved him. He was a great teacher. If I could remember, one of his lines was exactly, 'Don't mistake my being nice for being weak,'" he recalled.

South Lyon head football coach Jeff Henson said, "When I came here, I didn't know anybody. Coach Levitan was the first person that kind of befriended me and became one of my biggest supporters."

Thursday, the day after Christmas, life changed suddenly for Levitans' loved ones. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said the avid hunter and ice fisherman and his 15-year-old grandson had fallen through the ice on Lake George in Addison Township.

A resident helped rescue them, but Levitan was in critical condition after hypothermia set in.

Izzo said, "So, I got up in the morning, checked that text. It was awful. Awful. And then in the next day or two I got the other text which was unbelievable. That situation where his wife passed away the next day going to get his car."

On Friday, the day after the ice fishing accident, Marylou Levitan lost her life. She and Scott were married for 40 years.

Investigators said she was a backseat passenger when another vehicle, driven by a 19-year-old, crossed the center line on Rochester Road and crashed into the vehicle she was riding in.

Then Scott succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, New Year's Eve.

7 News Detroit chatted with Scott and Marylou's daughter and nephew. They didn't want to talk on camera. But they also shared positive thoughts about the couple and shared photos.

They said Marylou lived life to the fullest and loved her Red Wings and Lions and was a season ticket holder for the Tigers.

While a void is left in the South Lyon community, their heart goes out to the couple's pride and joy.

Henson said, "The first person I thought of was his grandson because he just loved his grandson. He would travel pretty much every weekend, as far as I knew, to go see his grandson in Pennsylvania because his mom passed away, I don't know how many years ago. That was maybe 10 or 12 years, and she was in her early 20s when that happened."

Now, the community is embracing loved ones as they cope with such an unimaginable loss.