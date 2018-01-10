Man's body, marijuana grow operation found after Farmington Hills house fire

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) - A man's body was found inside a home after firefighters put out a fire in Farmington Hills.

Fire officials say there was an extensive marijuana grow operation in the basement.

Police removed the plants and are investigating the legality of the grow operation.

Fire officials are investigating what caused this fatal fire.

The fire happened Monday morning on the 35000 block of Spring Hill Road, near Drake and 14 Mile.

Officials say after putting out the fire, they discovered the body of man believed to be in his 60s, in the family room. Firefighters believe the fire started in that room.

But they discovered something else.

Farmington Hills Fire Marshal Jason Olszewski said, "It smells like the odor of marijuana."

That smell led officials to the lower level of the home.

"There were marijuana plants found in the basement. They are determining if it was an illegal grow operation or not."

Officials do not believe the grow operation caused the fire. But they did notice the house did not have working smoke alarms.

He added, "Wanted to take this opportunity to remind everybody, please check your smoke alarms. Make sure they are less than ten years old and have working batteries."

Investigators are trying to positively identify the victim.