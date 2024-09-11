Meijer could replace Hollywood Market in Rochester Hills after owner says lease not renewed

ROCHESTER HILL, Mich. (WXYZ) — A locally owned grocery store in Rochester Hills says it’s being pushed out of its location in favor of a new Meijer Grocery store, and its loyal customers are not happy.

Hollywood Markets, located at the corner of Tienken and Rochester, says their lease that ends in January is not being renewed by the landlord.

Sue Evans was shopping at Hollywood Market on Wednesday afternoon and says she's been going to the store for 20 years. She's been aware that it will likely be closing.

"They’re loyal to the community, they have excellent products, their meat is surpassed by none," Evans said. "When they are loyal to the community, we should be loyal back.”

Those who work behind the counter like Peggy Carlson take pride in their positive reputation, having been an employee for 26 years.

“It's like the cheers of stores," Carlson said. "We know everybody, we get to know the families, the grand kids, they draw us pictures we put them on the wall. They’re so excited to see us and hug us, so I'm going to miss all that.”

The family-owned chain first opened in Oakland County in 1950 and now has a handful of stores. The Rochester location opened in 2007.

However, this year could be the last for the Rochester store, after the owner says the landlord is not renewing their lease.

Hollywood Markets released a statement from President Thom Welch that read in part, “My family and Hollywood Markets are longtime neighbors and retailers in the Rochester area. We were very disappointed last December, a few days before Christmas, to hear from our Landlord’s attorney that our Landlord was not interested in renewing or extending our lease at the Teinken and Rochester Center. It is very unusual for a business that anchors a full center, and pays its bills, would not be renewed... It was a very difficult message to share with our employees.”

“It was hard. We learned it right after Christmas, about 2 weeks after Christmas," Carlson said. "We were all crushed. We try not to think about it.”

“We're all very sad because we don't want to shop anywhere else,” Evans said. “They have a more personal relationship with us... You won't get that at a bigger box store."

The City of Rochester Hills confirms there is a public hearing on Tuesday, September 17 for a proposed Meijer Grocery Store. The company submitted renderings and plans to update the building, adding a drive-thru pharmacy.

A Meijer spokesperson confirmed they have submitted a site plan to the City of Rochester Hills, saying it's the "first step" for considering a new store location.

Some Hollywood customers like Evans say they plan to attend the public hearing.

“I think there's a ground swelling of support from the community," Evans said. "I hope people will just go and voice their opinions and see if they can make a difference.”

While Hollywood Markets wants to find a different location close by, they haven't found one yet. They haven't given up hope, and neither are the loyal customers.

“If I have to drive an extra ten minutes, I don't care because they do right by us,” Evans said.

The public meeting is taking place in front of the planning commission this Tuesday, September 17 at 7:00 pm.