Metro Detroiters taking advantage of snowfall with a day of sledding

FARMINGTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — While some people may be staying warm and cozy after the recent snowfall, others are welcoming the conditions with open arms.

Thursday, there was no lack of snow, and at Shiawassee Sledding Hill in Farmington, there was certainly no shortage of smiles.

"It’s so much fun. Like it’s better than being in school looking at a board," said Scarlett Arabo, a sledder.

Families headed to the hill in droves for a full day of fun in the winter weather, including community member Suzanne Axe, who brought out her three sons.

"Honestly, this was me telling them we needed to get out of the house. So, they were playing outside and I said we have not sledded at all this year. This a perfect snow to get out," Axe said.

For some, the best part about sledding is the thrills.

"Just going really fast and just going straight," said Connor Doyle, a sledder.

Meanwhile, others think it’s about community.

"There’s so many people here, and you can get to know new people and make new friends," said Hailey Hand, a sledder.r

As parents watched their children speed down the hill, they told 7 News Detroit that nothing compares.

"Spinning around and getting snow in your face, just experiencing it with them," said Chris Bader, a parent. "It’s great."

Some said they hope the snow sticks around a little bit longer.

