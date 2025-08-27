Michigan State Fair implements new safety measures after teen's death last year

NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Michigan State Fair is implementing significant safety changes after a 14-year-old was shot and killed in the parking lot of the fair last year. Police also say they have now identified a suspect in the case.

The identity of the Michigan State Fair will remain the same, but safety and security measures are changing following last year's tragedy.

WXYZ The Michigan State Fair at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi

"It's heartbreaking, it's an absolute tragedy, and we want to do everything that we can to prevent this moving forward," said Commander Kristie Gruenwald of the Novi Police Department.

Novi Police and Michigan State Fair organizers are taking an all-hands-on-deck approach this year to ensure the event, which attracts up to a quarter of a million people to the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, is safe for everyone.

"The State Fair and the carnival and festival industry is such an important thing to Michigan, and we need to be able to keep that in place and uphold the traditions that have been longstanding," said McKenzie McLauhlin, manager of the Michigan State Fair.

Last year, 14-year-old Darean Davis was shot and killed in the parking lot of the festival in what police describe as an argument that escalated. Another teen was shot in the leg. No one was taken into custody at the time, but that may soon change.

PREVIOUS REPORT: 'Justice for Darean': Community mourns loss of teen killed outside Michigan State Fair

"So we have a suspect, and we are currently conducting interviews and collecting any additional evidence that we need to be able to get formal charges. We have identified the person that is responsible for it, and we feel very confident that in time we will have an arrest made," said Commander Gruenwald.

Flicked It Up Sports An undated courtesy photo of Darean Davis.

Meanwhile, the festival has introduced new policies to prevent similar incidents, including reducing fair hours. The event will now close at 8 p.m. every night.

Web extra: Novi police speak on State Fair changes

Additionally, minors will not be allowed in without an accompanying adult or guardian.

"Last year, unaccompanied minors were allowed in until 6 p.m.; this year, it's the whole fair, you have to have a parent or guardian present," said McLauhlin.

There will also be fencing and an increased presence from the Sheriff's Office and Novi Police, both on the ground and in the sky. McLauhlin says these rules, unfortunately, had to be learned by other fairs and festivals that have experienced similar incidents.

WXYZ Finishing touches underway before the fair begins Thursday

"We go to an international convention and a lot of fair producers and event producers are sadly experiencing the same issues, so a lot of fairs are putting similar precautions in place," said McLauhlin.

The final setup is underway to continue the longstanding tradition of family fun.

"We're hoping to keep the fairgrounds, secure, safe, and fun, family-friendly," said McLauhlin.

The Michigan State Fair runs Thursday, August 28 to Monday, September 1.

Thursday and Friday, the hours are 11a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday through Monday, the hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Box office closes for tickets at 7 p.m. daily.

