Mother of 'Boopac Shakur' talks about his mission to expose suspected child predators, concern for his safety

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — When her son started his mission of exposing suspected child predators, Jackie Lee worried about his safety.

"He felt that this was his calling. He was going to do this no matter what," she told 7 Action News. "My fear was getting the call that I got the other night."

Robert Lee, who was known on social media as "Boopac Shakur," was shot and killed at Universal Coney Island restaurant in Pontiac Friday night.

Lee didn't go to the restaurant for one of his well-documented encounters with a suspected child predator. His mom said he simply liked the grilled chicken salads there.

But friends said once at the restaurant, Lee recognized a man from a previous encounter.

Investigators with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said Lee accused one of two men of being a pedophile and punched him.

The man reportedly responded by pulling out a knife. The second man then produced a gun and opened fire, shooting and killing Robert Lee.

"I think about my granddaughter. She's seven. She's used to him taking her to school in the mornings and picking her up," Jackie Lee said.

The shooter and his friend fled from the location, but they were arrested Saturday. Investigators said the suspected shooter is 17. The second suspect is 18. Prosecutors will determine what charges the men may face.

Unless he was going after suspected child predators, Jackie Lee said her son had a quiet presence.

"I just want people to know how kind he was and he had such a good heart. I know that sounds kind of cliche, but that was my son," said Jackie Lee.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Robert Lee's daughter as well as pay for his funeral expenses.

"It's overwhelming," Lee's mother said. "I just want to thank everybody for the love and the support that they've given him. That means a lot to my family."

