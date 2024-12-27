Mount Clemens man charged in Ferndale carjacking and assault

FERNDALE (WXYZ) — A man from Mount Clemens was charged with carjacking and fleeing from police after allegedly assaulting two women in Ferndale. Authorities said one woman was knocked unconscious.

It happened on December 26th, just after midnight. Investigators said the two women had just left New Way Bar on Woodward Avenue when a man attacked them in an adjacent parking lot.

Police said the suspect, 40-year-old Bryan Marks of Mount Clemens, stood behind their vehicle and blocked them in. They said he accused the victim of nearly hitting another vehicle.

Investigators said things escalated with Marks punching the driver, and when the passenger got out to help, Marks knocked her unconscious.

Catherine Washington, who hung out in Ferndale Friday evening, said, "That’s scary. You don’t think something like that’s going to happen to you in general, but I wouldn’t expect something like that to happen in Ferndale.”

She was surprised to learn the attack didn’t stop there. Police said Marks carjacked the women and led officers on a chase into Royal Oak, where he lost control of the vehicle and crashed the truck at an Amoco gas station.

Video shows suspect crashing into Ferndale gas station

He ran away on foot, but police caught him.

"There's bad people everywhere, unfortunately, in this world," metro Detroiter Nicole Baker said.

She said she keeps her head on a swivel everywhere she goes.

“You gotta be cautious of your surroundings and watch people and always be prepared to protect yourself," Baker advised.

Marks was given a $500,000 cash bond. He’s due back in court on January 2nd for his probable cause hearing.