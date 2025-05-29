BRIGHTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Investigators at the Michigan State Police Brighton post said they found $100,000 in counterfeit cash at a home in the 4000 block of Brighton Township.

Watch: MSP discovers $100K in counterfeit cash after Facebook Marketplace purchase

MSP discovers $100k in counterfeit cash after Facebook Marketplace purchase

Lieutenant Rene Gonzalez said one sketchy transaction blew an alleged counterfeiter’s cover, and it was just the tip of the iceberg. He said the suspect bought a drone through Facebook Marketplace for $800 using counterfeit cash in late March.

Gonzalez said, “They met up at the victim’s residence. The transaction of the cash was completed, and the property (was) turned over to the suspect. The victim went back in the home and realized that the money that she was given was counterfeit. So, that’s when police were contacted.“

Detectives discovered that other law enforcement agencies in Oakland and Livingston Counties are investigating similar cases involving the same person. Details from each case helped them develop a suspect.

While executing a search warrant on May 23rd, investigators said they also took a laptop and cell phones as evidence.

“This is the first we’ve heard of it, and we want to make sure others in the area are well aware," resident Matt F. told 7 News Detroit.

Matt said he’s surprised to hear of the bust since there are only a handful of homes along that stretch.

So, how can people who do cash transactions protect themselves?

Extended interview: MSP shares more about counterfeit cases in metro Detroit

Extended interview: MSP shares more about counterfeit cases in metro Detroit

Gonzalez said, "There’s a lot of scammers out there, and Facebook is just another avenue for them to work off of. So what I suggest to people, just like banks and stores use, if you give them a hundred dollars, they’re going to take a pen out and draw a line across that bill to ensure that it’s real.”

You can buy the pens at office supply stores or on Amazon. A dark line means it's fake. A gold or yellow line means it's authentic.

The Secret Service has images and a detailed breakdown on its website of what real money looks like to the naked eye.

Gonzalez explained, “There’s a lot of things people can look for. Cash now is gonna have a little thread right through it, a gold thread right through the one side of the money. The texture of it feels different. Make sure that the serial numbers are different. Like a lot of times, these counterfeiters don’t think, and they’re just printing out this money, and it has the same serial number throughout 10 bills, 20 bills.”

He said this is an ongoing investigation, and once it’s complete, investigators will send their request for charges to the Livingston County prosecutor for her to review.