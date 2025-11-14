Next phase of I-696 rebuild begins Monday, including westbound exit closures; here's what to know

(WXYZ) — MDOT has released new information on the next phase of the project to rebuild I-696 in Oakland County.

See the latest information and our interview with MDOT in the video below

What to know about the I-696 traffic shift which begins Monday

Eastbound I-696 has been closed since May and will remain closed as the project continues.

Beginning at 8:00 p.m. on Friday, November 14, crews will begin the process of shutting down the freeway by closing the exit and entrance ramps to the westbound lanes along the current work zone. Then from 4:00 a.m. Saturday through 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, November 16, westbound I-696 will close from I-75 to Lahser Road so that westbound traffic can be switched to the newly rebuilt eastbound lanes.

Once westbound I-696 reopens from I-75 to Lahser Road, only the following exits will be open:



I-75

M-1 (Woodward Avenue)

Southfield Road

US-24 (Telegraph Road)/M-10 (Lodge Freeway)/Lahser Road

The following exit/entrance ramps will remain closed through late 2026:



Couzens Avenue

Bermuda/Hilton Road

Coolidge Highway

Greenfield Road

Evergreen Road

The rebuild project is expected to be completed in 2026. According to MDOT, in 2027, I-696 will have major road work done between I-75 and Dequindre Road. That work includes rebuilding the roadway, bridge improvements, and drainage structures.