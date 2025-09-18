Oak Park's 11 Mile Water Tower Social District gets $2 million makeover amid ongoing construction

OAK PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Construction crews are transforming the 11 Mile Water Tower Social District in Oak Park as part of a $2 million partnership between the city, corridor improvement authority, and Oakland County to bring new vibrancy and public spaces to the area.

The ambitious project is creating temporary challenges for local businesses but promises long-term benefits for the community. The parking lot behind Dog and Pony Show Brewing is currently unusable and won't be accessible for the next two months as crews work to revamp the social district.

"It definitely has its inconveniences, but nothing you wouldn't expect from construction," Kyle Gierada said.

Despite the disruption, Gierada, owner of Dog and Pony Show, remains optimistic about the project's impact.

"If that's the biggest thing we have to deal with, we're doing just fine," Gierada said.

Nearby Mother Handsome has also weathered the construction challenges, with owner Brooke Zadorsky noting some unexpected benefits during the work.

"There were a few times that we were pretty worried, where, all of the sudden, where its empty in here, but there's been days where it seems like the harder it was to get in, the more people were coming in," Zadorsky said.

Both business owners view the temporary inconvenience as worthwhile for the district's future transformation.

"Just getting through this hard part is worth it because in the end it's gonna bring so much more to the community," Zadorsky said.

The $2 million renovation will include new pavement and walking paths, string lighting, public seating, a fire pit, cornhole games, and a mural. These amenities are designed to enhance the social district experience and attract more visitors to the area.

"I hope it draws more families, more people," Gierada said.

"I think once it's done, it's going to add to the social district area," Zadorsky said.

The transformation represents a dramatic change for an area that was once a dormant manufacturing zone along 11 Mile Road. The district now boasts a very low vacancy rate as new businesses continue to move in.

"It's exploding with activity. We have a bunch of new businesses here, and we're seeing a lot more activity. Now is the time to do it versus later on when it's at a hyper speed," Erik Tungate said.

Tungate, Oak Park's city manager, says the project reflects the broader transformation happening across the city through the Greater Elevate Oak Park vision.

"We're just getting started. There's more to come, but it's great to see progress is being done, and there's nothing that says progress more than shovels in the ground and dirt being moved, and that's what's happening across the city," Tungate said.

Local business owners encourage community members to continue supporting the district during construction.

"Don't wait until the parking lot is done to come out and support all the businesses here on 11 Mile," Gierada said.

The parking lot is scheduled to reopen in November, while the overall project is expected to be completed in 2026.

This project is funded by the following partners:



Main Street Oakland County (contributing nearly $900k).

The Oak Park Corridor Improvement Authority contributing nearly $1M as well

The City of Oak Park

