Oakland County cities implement deer culls while some advocate for alternatives

A regional deer cull is moving forward in Oakland County as cities work to address the growing deer population, but some residents are organizing to advocate for alternative solutions.

Farmington Hills started working with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources in 2015 when they suggested collecting data and researching the issue. Ten years later, they're implementing what they learned.

"As we did that, we saw an incline in that data with deer vehicle collisions, we had more and more residents calling about concerns about deer," said Bryan Farmer, Department of Special Services for Farmington Hills.

Deer-car collisions have been on the rise in Oakland County, with more than 2,000 in 2023. Now, the city of Farmington Hills is putting that research into action, moving forward with plans to use trained USDA sharpshooters in 2026 and public safety archery hunters in 2027 in an annual urban deer cull.

"Based on our research across the country, they're not successful using nonlethal measures. When you look at overpopulation, the only way to control the population is through lethal means; if you use nonlethal measures, the only one that is actually permitted would be sterilization." Farmer said."Each deer in 2016 was $1500 to sterilize each deer in Ann Arbor, and when you multiply that on the number of deer that we would need to sterilize, that's pretty costly, and on top of that, that doesn't address the overpopulation issue."

Farmington Hills is one of three cities within the larger Southeast Michigan Urban Deer Coalition that joined together on a coordinated cull to control the urban deer population.

"Looking at Farmington Hills, Farmington, and Southfield in that regional effort, we're all neighbors, and the deer do not know the borders. So it helps that we're all doing that, and we also have other interested communities like Livonia, Birmingham, so there's several other communities that, as we move forward, as they start to make decisions, it'll help with the overpopulation of deer across the whole region," Farmer said.

But it's a push some residents in nearby communities are actively organizing to try to stop from growing.

"I was appalled, and I decided we need to get a group of people together and stop this from happening," said Inez Garfield, an Oak Park resident.

Garfield, with the Advocates for Michigan Wildlife, lives in Oakland County and is helping coordinate a public meeting to push for support for non-lethal measures.

"I'm a regular community member. I've never had to do this before, but I just think it's getting out of control," Garfield said. "It's never too late."

One idea the group researched and hopes sticks is sterilization.

"If you add the cost of doing culls year after year after year for 25 years in perpetuity forever - it ends up costing a lot more than if you were just to sterilize the original 50 deer," said Michelle Dimaria, a West Bloomfield resident who has done a lot of the group's research.

As the deer culls come to more cities, Chad Steward with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources says their role will continue to be a source of education.

FULL INTERVIEW: Chad Stewart with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources talks about deer culls

"We present them with several different options, both lethal and non-lethal, for them to consider and what the likely efficacy might be for those things, and they take that information to heart, evaluate it, and ultimately make the decision what they feel is best for their community," Steward said.

A meeting is set for Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Bloomfield Township Library on ways to advocate for alternative solutions.

