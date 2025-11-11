Oakland County launches Safe Tonight Shelter Fund to help homeless during winter months

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — When the doors close and the night sets in, help isn't always easy to find for people experiencing homelessness in Oakland County. But a new program is changing that with the Safe Tonight Shelter Fund.

Watch Meghan Daniels' video report:

New initiative in Pontiac is helping people experiencing homelessness

The idea for the program was born from a serious need in the community — a safe and warm place for people to sleep during the coldest months of the year.

"Called me one Sunday to ask me if we could open up our facilities to help out in this emergency. And of course, how can we turn people down like that?" Bishop Theresa Lee said.

WXYZ-TV

Launched by Oakland County's Task Force on Poverty and Homelessness and several community partners, the program connects people in crisis to after-hours shelter spaces, like New Birth International Church in Pontiac.

Lee is the senior pastor at New Birth International Church. She says when the call came, the church answered because messy action is better than no action at all.

"When God gave us this church, it's a church without walls. We are unlimited. We go beyond these walls and we have done plenty of community work, this is just part of what we've done," Lee said.

That action could be life-saving. Steve Norris of the Recovery Collective says community partners are determined to prevent tragedies from last winter.

"We were really concerned with the frigid temps from last year that people were going to freeze to death, and unfortunately, 4 people did," Norris said. "When there's a need, you quickly and intuitively understand what needs to be done to accomplish it."

WXYZ-TV

Khadija Walker-Fobbs, an Oakland County housing officer, says they're partnering with local churches and community groups, like New Birth International, to make sure everyone has a warm place to sleep at night.

"It's just a way the community comes together, the village comes together to make sure we're providing some support for families who are in need this winter season," Walker-Fobbs said.

WXYZ-TV

Inside the warming center, the mission is simple: a safe place, a warm meal, and a chance to start over.

"We'll have a nice warm bed for them, nice warm food, make sure they eat!" Charlotte Jones said.

Jones is the Director of the warming center at New Birth International Church. She says beyond providing immediate shelter, the program offers a path forward.

"Once they get settled, then we will go into the office and I will speak with them to find out 'what is it that you want?'" Jones said.

The after-hours shelter at New Birth International Church will be opening on December 1.

If you or someone you know is in need of emergency shelter in Oakland County, click here.

——————————————————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

