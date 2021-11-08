Oakland County school vaccine clinics start this week

(WXYZ) — It’s a big week for parents in Oakland County who are set to get their kids their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Carolyn Billner in White Lake already has an appointment booked for her 5-year-old daughter for the following week.

“When it just got approved last week it was like 'yay, we’re finally there,'” Billner said. "I feel like this gives her a layer of protection that she didn’t have before.”

Throughout the month clinics are popping up all over Oakland County, including the county’s first school based clinics which start Monday at Hazel Park High School.

“We're really proud to be the first one out of the hatch but we know there’s several to come,” said Hazel Park Superintendent Dr. Amy Kruppe.

The high school clinic will run from 4 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. and is open to anyone ages 5-18. Appointments are already full, but some walk in doses may still be available.

“They’ll be walking in a normal school so it will feel like your in school in a classroom getting a shot and waiting in the gym," Dr. Kruppe said. "So it should be really comfortable, I think, for students and families that come in.”

That comfort level is an important aspect to these clinics. The Oakland County Health Department says they’re getting creative to make it happen.

“We’ll have movies playing in observation and maybe some goodie bags at the end to make the kids feel happy and proud that they contributed to ending the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Oakland County Public Health Administrator Kate Guzman.

Outside of Hazel Park, Pontiac High School, and Southfield High School are set to host clinics on Tuesday, followed by Walled Lake Central High School on Friday, Troy High School on Saturday and Rochester High School on Sunday. So far, Pontiac is the only school this week that still has openings.

"If you look out there, everybody's shot clinics are already full," Dr. Kruppe said. "So we know that a lot of people are ready to get their shot.”

Ready like Carolyn Billner, who along with thousands of other Oakland County parents are counting down the few days left until their kids are vaccinated.

“Excited that she’ll be able to play with her friends and we’ll be able to have a bit more piece of mind if the masks come off,” Billner said.

On top of the upcoming clinics this upcoming week there are other school clinics the following week in cities like Madison Heights, Clarkston, Farmington Hills and more. You can book appointments online at oaklandcountyvaccine.com.