Oakland County Sheriff calls for a reform amid revelation Christmas Eve shooter was out on parole

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard is raising the alarm on how the early release of dangerous felons often leads to tragic consequences.

This comes in the wake of the Christmas Eve shooting in Oxford that killed 71-year-old Dr. Barbara Wolf and injured two others, including Dr. Wolf's 38-year-old daughter.

Sheriff Bouchard says the random shooting would not have happened if the suspect was not out on parole.

"When you have an individual that's been charged 7 times for weapons offenses, on the street in possession of a gun illegally to murder someone on Christmas Eve... we have a problem," said Sheriff Bouchard.

Sheriff Bouchard is referring to the 29-year-old suspect, Malik Letroy Webb, who has been charged in connection with last week's shooting in Oxford.

"He just got paroled in July of this year," said Sheriff Bouchard.

On December 24th, Webb, who has a history of weapons offenses, was headed home to Genesee County after attending a Christmas party in the Rochester Area.

After driving his car into a ditch on Ray Road and North Oxford Road around 6:30 pm, 71-year-old Dr. Wolf pulled over to assist, but the Sheriff says Webb, in an attempt to carjack, allegedly shot Dr. Wolf multiple times, and her 38-year-old daughter, and allegedly shot another Oxford resident who had also stopped to help.

Thirty shell casings were recovered from the scene.

"Had they not made that choice to let him out. He would not be in a position to shoot people on Christmas Eve," said Sheriff Bouchard.

Now, Sheriff Bouchard is asking lawmakers to act accordingly.

"We need accountability in a criminal justice system that's run off the rails. I think Lansing needs to adjust their reform package," said Sheriff Bouchard.

"Is there anything that you are worried about?" asked Faraz Javed, 7 News Detroit reporter.

"When we release them, it should be related to when we are at a high degree of confidence they are not going to hurt anybody else. Or their sentence has ended," said Sheriff Bouchard.

Dr. Wolf was transported to the hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries. The Sheriff's office told me Dr. Wolf would have celebrated her 72 birthday two days later.

"It's just a senseless, horrible thing," said Laura Carravallah.

Carravallah worked with Dr. Wolf at Michigan State University – Flint campus for 10 years.

"Just a really good person, and you know the students liked her a lot," said Carravallah.

"What's your favorite memory of her?" asked Javed.

"Not really a playful memory, but just a memory of her as - of as a trustworthy colleague. She was just kind of a very real person. She felt authentic and sensible inhumane, and so I'm not surprised that she was trying to help somebody," said Carravallah.

Sheriff Bouchard also added that the 3rd victim was released from the hospital, but Dr. Wolf's daughter has undergone several medical procedures as she remains in the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

Meanwhile, Webb's next court appearance is set for January 6th at the 52 District Court in Rochester Hills.

