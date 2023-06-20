Oakland County Sheriff's Department searches for answers in quadruple shooting that left 1 dead

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — A deadly quadruple shooting in Pontiac has investigators searching for answers and residents fed up with the violence.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said one man died and three others were injured just after midnight on Fireside Lane. The shooting happened at the North Hill Farms apartment complex.

“Ain’t nothing new over here. These people shoot all the time whoever they is. But it’s gots to stop," resident Joann Johnson told 7 Action News.

She said she’s called the complex her home for 13 years and her grandkids visit her regularly. Johnson said the area has become worse in the past year and that this most recent shooting was far too close for comfort. It happened a short distance away from her unit across the parking lot.

“And I was under the bed. On the floor," Johnson recalled.

A friend identifies one of the victims as a 22-year-old named Kamari and said he died trying to outrun the gunfire.

“He died right there in front of my yard," Johnson pointed.

“As a mother, as a grandmother, all kinds of stuff went through my head because this young child that died. You can’t talk to the kids no more, and the way he died in front my yard, that gives me something to think about. My grandkids. Thank God they wasn’t out there," Johnson said.

Sheriff Mike Bouchard said two weapons were recovered.

“We have some reason to believe that some of these folks were friends, but also very clearly have been told that there was some arguing that precipitated the gunfire," he explained.

Bouchard said investigators are working to determine what the dispute was about.

“That’s still a work in progress. How many weapons were fired? Was it a gun battle? It appears that way. But we need more information," he said.

Johnson said, “It makes me cry the way these is kids nowadays.”

The sheriff said the other three victims, a 23, 27, and 31-year-old, are all men from Pontiac and are all expected to survive. Anyone with information is encouraged to call CRIME STOPPERS at 1800 SPEAK UP where you will remain anonymous and receive a $2,000r reward for information leading to an arrest.