Oakland University welcomes esports fall championship

ROCHESTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — It’s almost time for Michigan’s elite high school esports gamers to suit up their jerseys and headsets for a major competition. A fall championship featuring several metro Detroit teams will take place Friday and Saturday, on the campus of Oakland University.

Freshman Gabriel Chaves-Silva was a high school star in Massachusetts who came to Oakland on a scholarship.

“I knew I had some skill in the league and wanted to utilize that to get a better education and travel at the same time,” says Gabriel.

He’ll now be among those watching the top high school players in the state in action.

“I want to see some good action, players, and teamwork. Clean games and competition you know,” adds Gabriel.

Teams represented include Divine Child, Novi, and Detroit Catholic Central in Rocket League.

Bloomfield Hills will also be competing in Smash Brothers, and in League of Legends, Northville and Melvindale will be among the teams playing.

Gabriel says much like traditional sports, “Everybody plays a position and they are all very different from each other.”

Carl Leone coaches the team at Oakland University.

“You talk about some of the value that comes out of it. Leadership. Communication skills. Teamwork. That’s what esports really offers young people.” he says.

Top players from around the state will be converging for a semifinal match Friday and a final on Saturday and a chance to bring home a trophy and from there, continuing their hope to pursue the sport into college.

“You have that stereotype of being alone in the basement. For those kids to sit down, grow with 4 other teammates and talk strategy, you see the kids start to open up,” says Carl.

Ryan Cayce, Director of esports for the Michigan High School Esports League says energy will be electric. There’s also an esports conference taking place.

“It’s grown significantly. Our largest season to date. 55 schools. 185 teams.” says Cayce. He adds “They’re very skilled. Many of which will go on and play collegiate. We usually have coaches come and scout.”

For Gabriel, it’s an opportunity to dream bigger as well.

“There’s always the hope the dream to make it to go pro. Strut yourself out on a world stage. Be an international competitor.” says Gabriel.