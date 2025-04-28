'Operation Ghost Rider' returns to catch distracted drivers in Michigan

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Metro Detroit law enforcement agencies are bringing back "Operation Ghost Rider" to crack down on distracted driving behaviors that can lead to serious crashes.

The initiative, which began in 2017, focuses more on education than citations, according to Oakland County Sheriff's Deputy Jake Suszko.

"A citation is just a reinforcement mechanism, so you can hopefully alter somebody's behavior, whether that be texting and driving, driving too fast, not signaling when you're changing lanes. Not the crime of the century, but all of those things can be life-altering or can have a significant impact on someone's life," Suszko said.

Several Michigan law enforcement agencies will participate in the operation starting Monday, including the Oakland and Macomb County Sheriff's Offices and several local police departments.

The operation involves officers in unmarked vehicles spotting distracted drivers, who are then pulled over by officers in marked patrol cars.

"Obviously, everybody's cautious when a police car is around them, as everybody slows down, everybody pays attention, but if it's a regular vehicle, they don't. They just drive like their normal behavior on a daily basis," said Sgt. Yassir Zora of the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Law enforcement officials say they've seen an increase in serious crashes caused by distracted driving since the beginning of the year.

"We usually try to do it because we have, since the beginning of the year, we have seen more distracted driver fatals and accidents that are more serious," Zora said.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, which heads this initiative, distracted driving accounts for thousands of crashes every year, resulting in hundreds of deaths.

Sgt. Zora believes operations like Ghost Rider could help save lives.

"Losing a family member or having a family member that's injured because somebody else is using a cell phone or because they can't hold off and pull to the side and respond to a text. Especially with vehicles having Bluetooth and you can utilize the Bluetooth, you shouldn't have an excuse to use your cell phone. If it's urgent, pull aside and use your cell phone; if not, pay attention to the road," Zora said.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.