Potholes plaguing metro Detroit, costing residents major cash

(WXYZ) — We are rounding out the winter season and heading into the messy springtime, which comes with its fair share of frustrations when it comes to road conditions.

A big source of that frustration - potholes.

The unfortunate news for Michiganders is that we are heading into the 'thaw and freeze' season, making it the perfect recipe for pesky potholes to pop up all over our roads... and unfortunately, it's unavoidable.

According to Bill Nalu, Owner of Interstate Auto Care, there are stages of car damage we should all be looking for so we can catch it before it gets worse.

“The first order of business is the tire can be damaged. The second level is the tire and the wheel are damaged, and then the third layer is the tire, the wheel and suspension components become damaged,” said Bill.

There is good news for us Michiganders, though. Counties like Oakland are doing a lot of preventative work to make sure the roads are as car-friendly as possible during this season transition.

Extended interview: Mechanic weighs in on pothole problems, offers drivers tips

“We do a lot of preventative maintenance. One of the things is crack sealing. We have a contractor that goes around during the summer and puts liquid asphalt, and that prevents water from getting into it. We also just continue to patch. We do things called preservation overlay where we put an inch and a half of overlay of asphalt before it deteriorates, and that prevents those cracks from forming,” said Craig Bryson, Senior Communications Manager of the Road Commission for Oakland County.

Craig told me they are also making sure they move as quickly as possible to fill in those pesky potholes as they come up.

