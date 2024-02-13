Relative of one of teens in Southfield hotel room during shooting said an 'adult dropped the ball'

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — As one teenager was being arraigned on two counts of carrying a concealed weapon, the parents of the 15-year-old shot in the head Sunday morning have been by his side, praying for a miracle.

"His parents did everything right. Nice kid. Solid A/B student. A little above average at a Jesuit high school," said Skip Mongo, a longtime friend of Tyler's family. (Note: Tyler's family has asked that his last name not be disclosed.)

Mongo's teenage nephew who is a good friend of Tyler's was also there for the sleepover. Mongo said his nephew was sleeping and suddenly awakened by the gunshot that left his ears ringing.

One of the teens in the room called 911.

Mongo said many teens often use area hotels as "inexpensive resorts" to hang out with friends, much like young people used to hang out at malls. But "an adult dropped the ball," he added.

Mongo said a relative of one of the teens was supposed to be nearby but, for some reason, left them unattended.

"And as you see, when you leave children unattended, these types of things can happen," said Mongo.

Tyler attends Loyola High School in Detroit where counselors, psychologists, and clergy have been on hand to assist anyone in need.

"We remain heartbroken over the incident that took place this weekend and our thoughts and prayers are with the young man in critical condition and his family. We also remain focused on the health and well-being of all of our students at Loyola during this difficult time," said Loyola Interim Principal Michael Black.

Southfield Police took one teenager who had two guns on him into custody Sunday. Police Chief Elvin Barren said one of the firearms had been stolen from someone in Flint back in June and there was no record of the second gun.

Detectives are still trying to determine who actually pulled the trigger.

Mongo said there is a teenager out there who has yet to come forward.

"I think his mom came and picked him up and they haven't turned themselves in yet," Mongo said. "I believe it was an accident because that's what happens when guns get in the hands of kids, that's what happens.

"These kids are buying these guns like they're buying Jordan gym shoes. They're buying them to pose with them. And just like the kids who buy the Jordans don't play basketball, these kids aren't killers, but guns kill," said Mongo.

Mongo encouraged people to continue to pray for Tyler and his family.

Anyone with information is urged to call Southfield Police.

