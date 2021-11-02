Restaurant owners follow health department guidelines to stay open amid water main break

NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — Ongoing repairs in Farmington Hills, Novi, and other nearby areas continue as crews work to fix a massive water main break.

It’s led to the closure of many restaurants. A local eatery is staying open while following strict guidelines from the Oakland County Health Department.

At Big Tommy’s Parthenon in Novi, safety planning started early. They began with a call to the health department to discuss safety protocols.

“When we come in to eat, we want to make sure everything is safe and precautions are being taken,” says customer Darlene McDaniel.

For the past decade, customers like McDaniel have enjoyed authentic Greek food at their favorite neighborhood restaurant. But, along with the gyro meat and other menu classics, customers are also finding comfort in subtle changes.

Owner Andrew Stylianou showed us one of many coolers stocked with bottled water and ice purchased from an outside vendor to ensure safety.

A water main break in Farmington Hills led to a boil water advisory for the area, impacting businesses like this on Grand River in Novi and he’s following the county’s action plan to the “T”.

“Whatever we cook, wash and prep, we use boiled water. Then, we went to the store, Costco and Gordons, and got a bunch of bottled water,” Stylianou says.

Among numerous steps each restaurant must take, Andrew says close attention also is paid to plates and silverware.

“We run it through a high temp dishwasher at 190 degrees. It has soap and sanitizer. We boiled water and put it into the machine,” he says.

We reached out to the health department, who pointed out even when water is once again deemed safe, restaurants will again have to flush all lines, ice machines, pipes, and faucets.

And while some cafes AND diners closed, Big Tommy’s continues stacking and serving up bottles of safe drinking water, while repairs which began Sunday continue.

Unlike some closed restaurants, Big Tommy’s is keeping a full staff able to accommodate 200 people, and you can expect to be greeted with bottled water.

Read the restaurant Emergency Action Plan below: