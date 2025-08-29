Royal Oak giving away gift cards to local businesses during Arts, Beats and Eats festival

ROYAL OAK, Mich (WXYZ) — As the 28th annual Arts, Beats and Eats festival takes place in Royal Oak, the Royal Oak Downtown Development Authority is distributing $80,000 worth of gift cards through its Downtown Dollars program to encourage visitors to shop at local businesses.

The $20 gift cards can be used at participating downtown businesses throughout September, providing festival-goers with an incentive to explore Royal Oak's retail and dining scene beyond the weekend event.

Local restaurant owner Mario Cutraro, who runs Trattoria da Luigi with his family, has participated in Arts, Beats and Eats since its inception. He appreciates the city's Downtown Dollars initiative.

"Whenever we see the Royal Oak dollars, it's usually familiar faces, but it's nice the city does for those people," Cutraro said.

WXYZ Mario Cutraro

When asked about his favorite part of the festival, Cutraro highlighted the community atmosphere.

"Favorite parts, hands down, is seeing everybody grilling sausages, staying out, walking the streets. It's the best," Cutraro said.

Susan Barkman, interim executive director of the Royal Oak Downtown Development Authority, said the festival serves as an introduction to the city for newcomers.

"It helps people get familiar if you're not familiar with Royal Oak; it's a good opportunity to come down and check it out," Barkman said.`

WXYZ Susan Barkman

For business owners, the festival creates lasting connections with customers who return throughout the year.

Festival attendees interested in receiving Downtown Dollars can sign up with employees at the festival entrance ways.

The Arts, Beats and Eats festival runs from Friday through Monday.

