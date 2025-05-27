Royal Oak residents weigh in on 11 Mile Road project plans

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Royal Oak residents and business owners are sharing mixed opinions about a proposed multi-million-dollar left turn lane project on 11 Mile Road from Woodward to Stevenson Highway.

The project would reduce 11 Mile to one lane in each direction and add a center turn lane. The city is now seeking input on how to utilize the additional space created by the lane conversion.

Trey, owner of Hype House located near 11 Mile, believes traffic improvements are needed in the area.

"I think they need more parking, but the turning lanes. Since the freeway's closed, you can't get anywhere, so there's traffic everywhere. So if they do add some more lights, it would help," he said.

However, not all local business owners agree with the need for changes.

"No, I have no trouble with the traffic on 11 Mile. I experience ease of getting into out of my office. I don't think that all that construction is needed. I think that we've got a beautiful downtown community. If I were to have a vote, my vote would be leave it as is," said Sherry Major, whose Psychology Center for Positive Change sits behind 11 Mile off of Knowles Street.

Michael Aquilina, who, along with his wife, has lived in Royal Oak for more than 65 years combined, supports the project but has specific requests.

"I think it needs some work. Being a former bicyclist, I still get out and bike once in a while. I'd like to see them put in a bike lane," Aquilina said.

When asked if a middle turn lane would improve traffic flow, Aquilina responded affirmatively.

"Yes, I do. I would like to see a middle turn lane. And then at least one lane going each way and then a bike lane," he said.

Royal Oak City Engineer Holly Donahue has been collecting public feedback on the project.

"We did hear from the public that on-street parking was not popular as an option, and that did surprise us a little bit. So we'll certainly bring that feedback to the committee and we'll see where they go with it," Donahue said.

The project presents challenges in balancing different community priorities.

"It's a really difficult decision because if you do like bike lanes, then maybe you're losing out on doing sustainability with green space. If you had parking, are you losing the chance to do something else out there?" Donahue noted.

—————————

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

