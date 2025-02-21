Server, restaurant owner weigh in on new Michigan law that preserves tipping system

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — After years of debate, on Friday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill that would keep Michigan’s tipping system in place.

“I’m just glad that they’re keeping the tips, honestly,” said Sarah Jones, a server at Martin’s Coney Island.

Sarah Jones

Back in 2018, Michigan lawmakers sought to raise the state minimum wage and eventually eliminate the lower tipped wage over the years. This would have meant workers who rely on tips would eventually earn just minimum wage.

This week, lawmakers passed a compromised bill that would still raise the minimum wage and keep the tipping system.

“I like that because, minimum wage, I feel like that would take away a lot of the money; the tips is where it’s at,” said Jones. “The tips really do help, and we really do appreciate it, and we try to serve the customers the best way we can.”

I also spoke to Stephen Roginson, the owner of Batch Brewery, who says he’s happy lawmakers came to a decision that keeps tipping.

“Tipping is a big part of a way front house staff earns their living, and they do it very well here,” said Roginson.

Stephen Roginson

Roginson says there has been a lot of confusion about the future of tipping, and he’s glad there’s finally a clear answer.

“The big concern for us has always been whether or not it’s going to change people’s attitudes about tipping when they go out,” said Roginson.

Justin Winslow from the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association says many restaurant owners are relieved that the tipped system isn’t going away.

"This bipartisan deal creates some space to go forward, staying employed, making good money as a tipped employee, and keeping your restaurant going during challenging times," said Justin Winslow.

I also spoke with Saru Jayaraman from One Fair Wage, a nonprofit group that advocated for the end of the tipped wage system.

“We want to be very clear that what was done was a pay cut, and going forward, there are so many workers so angry out of having their pay cut that they've already started signing up to volunteer to collect signatures to overturn this decision,” said Jayaraman.

While some are looking to overturn the decision, servers like Sarah Jones are happy she gets to keep her tips.

“I like the cash, honestly, and it adds up really quick, and it really does help,” said Jones.