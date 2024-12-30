Sheriff's office asks for help to identify suspect in at least 16 break-ins

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is investigating a series of burglaries and is asking the public to identify the person seen in surveillance footage.

“He is opportunistic. Walking up, trying car doors in driveways, house doors," Sheriff Mike Bouchard told 7 News Detroit.

He said there have been about 16 related events in the area of Adams and Tinken Road over the past two weeks.

"Some of (the incidents) hadn't had his specific description of the individual, and then as (investigators) began to do plot-mapping and some intelligence work on some of the crimes that they had seen or attempts, they put it all together and realized it's the same person - more than likely," Bouchard explained.

Bouchard said he's stealing "miscellaneous stuff out of cars and homes."

Investigators said the person is driving a dark sedan, he seems to be working alone, and that he's not a part of any transnational gang.

“The transnational gangs, by the way, are back in town. They've been, as recently as a couple nights ago, there was an attempt. Totally separate. Very distinct MO. Very different from the pictures today that we put out today of the Rochester case," he said.

Anyone who can identify the person in the images is urged to contact the Oakland County Sheriff's Office Rochester Hills substation or Crimestoppers. You can get a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction.

That number is 1-800-SPEAKUP.