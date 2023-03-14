Southfield officer honored for heroism in deadly, burning vehicle accident

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police body camera footage shows the horrifying moments after a vehicle burst into flames with people trapped inside. The incident happened Saturday night on 8 Mile Road near Northland Drive.

As can be seen and heard in the video, Southfield police officer Patrick McCormick sprang into action.

In a news conference Tuesday, Police Chief Elvin Barren said, “I’m going to describe him at this time as a hero.”

The chief said the driver ran a red light at a high rate of speed and crashed into another vehicle. Before first responders arrived, the chief said other Good Samaritans pulled the driver out. However, the passenger was still trapped inside. Officer McCormick risked his own personal safety to pull the passenger from the flames.

“His training kicked in, and he showed a lot of bravery here," Barren said.

Police said a citizen had retrieved a fire extinguisher from a nearby gas station, and the police cruiser also carries a fire extinguisher.

McCormick and citizens who assisted managed to free the passenger from the vehicle. But sadly, the passenger died the next day from their injuries.

Chief Barren and fire chief Johnny Menefee recognized the officer for going above and beyond.

Menefee said, "This chief’s award is given for individuals like yourself who have been just showing heroic actions for putting your life on the line for another human being.”

Barren awarded McCormick with the new Southfield Police Challenge Coin.

He said, “At the bottom (of the coin), it says 'Award of Excellence'. That’s what this man is. Officer Patrick McCormick you're excellent and congratulations.”

McCormick said he's honored by the recognition, but he added that he was just doing his job.

He said, “That night, I just did what any other officer would have done. I saw a person in need of help and all I could think about doing is to try to get to him and to pull him out of the car as fast as I could so that I could give him a chance at life."

The chief said the driver of the at-fault vehicle suffered critical injuries.

As for the other vehicle, the chief said that driver was also trapped inside and smoke was coming from underneath the hood. Officer Sean Taylor pulled them out to safety.

Chief Barren said he plans to hold a ceremony at a later date to honor the citizens who came to the rescue.