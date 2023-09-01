Southfield police nab 4 serial burglary suspects overnight at the end of high speed-chase

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Southfield police were able to respond quickly to a burglary alarm at a marijuana dispensary around 2:45 a.m. Friday. And as officers were pulling up, a silver SUV was speeding out.

Police said the four men inside the SUV were responsible for breaking into Lume Cannabis and then taking officers on a high-speed chase that lasted 14 minutes and ended with one officer conducting a PIT (precision immobilization technique) maneuver to bring the SUV to a stop.

Two of the suspects were arrested at the vehicle and two others were apprehended after a brief foot pursuit.

Police said the men are also suspected in a series of burglaries in Center Line.

Other jurisdictions are also investigating any involvement the men may have had in similar crimes.

"As you know with these vehicular pursuits, they are dangerous. It does incur a lot of risks and I applaud officers for using our training, immobilizing that vehicle, and then bringing all four suspects into custody," said Southfield Police Department Chief Elvin Barren.

"Right now in Southeast Michigan, we do have an issue with stolen cars. We do have an issue with these smash-and-grabs. This is the first one, recently, in the city of Southfield. And with this arrest, we're sending the message: if you come to our city, think twice because our officers will pursue you when it's safe to do so and we will exercise our proper procedures and we'll use that PIT maneuver to bring the vehicle to an end."

