Strike movement? BCBS contract offer marks 3rd 'historic' union offer in 35 days

NEW HUDSON, Mich. (WYZ) — President of UAW Local 2145, Janice Hilliard, has been tirelessly working in Blue Cross Blue Shield union contract negotiations for 77 days.

When asked if it was worth it she said, "It was absolutely worth it."

Hilliard has helped in 5 past contract negotiations but said this strike was her first time on the picket line.

She said it was worth it because she thinks this contract offer, "is very historical for us."

What makes it historic?

The contract offer from Blue Cross Blue Shield would reduce worker wage progression from 22 years to 5, it includes significant wage increases, a $6,500 ratification bonus for BCBS workers, a $5,000 ratification bonus for Blue Care Network workers, inflation protection bonuses of $1,000 each year of the contract, and there are significant gains in outsourcing.

The "historic" offer comes as in the past 35 days Big Three auto union workers and Detroit casino union workers have both ratified what they also call "historic" contract offers.

"I think people are just tired and now that they see others doing it and they’re making sure they get into it as well because they see this now is the time," said Hilliard. "It is a complete movement."

Hilliard said she thinks these wins may very well inspire other workers to unionize and strike themselves.

Wednesday afternoon news broke that the United Auto Workers are organizing a campaign to double its industry members.

Auto, casino, healthcare, who will be out here holding a picket sign next?

Hilliard said, "You never know. Other people may want to organize as well because they see there’s power behind numbers."