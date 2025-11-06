Suspect with long criminal history arrested in series of home break-ins

WATERFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Waterford police have arrested a 36-year-old ex-convict in connection with a series of home break-ins that targeted residents along the Waterford-Pontiac border over three weeks.



Prentice Slaton was charged Monday by the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office with one count of second-degree home invasion, a 15-year felony. Police believe he is connected to at least five additional home invasions, with more charges pending.

The arrest came as part of what police called Operation "Kicked In," a joint investigation by special operations detectives from Waterford and White Lake townships.

"Same thing would happen, unscrew the light bulb over the door, and then they would kick the door in," Waterford Police Chief Scott Underwood said.

The break-ins typically occurred in the early morning hours. Slaton allegedly targeted homes near the Waterford-Pontiac border, taking advantage of the area's accessibility.

"It was easy to cross Telegraph and to get back to Waterford and to get into Pontiac back to Waterford as well," Underwood said.

One victim, Ashley Bruske, discovered someone had broken into her home after reviewing footage from her security cameras. The video, captured around 5:45 a.m., showed someone dressed in all black walking across her front lawn.

"Heart was racing, the officer was, like, just wait in your car. It was almost like I just want to drive away and be down the road, but at the same time, it was my house," Bruske said.

The surveillance footage helped lead to Slaton's arrest the following morning.

"The surveillance crew happened to spot him getting into this car. We were able to make a traffic stop with the help of the Oakland County Sheriff's deputies, and he was taken into custody," Underwood said.

"Between the video, the witnesses' statements, and like I said, some other investigative techniques, we were able to piece that all together, and that's what led to the arrest," he said.

Another Waterford resident, Michael Tollison, believes his family's home was also targeted.

"They ransacked our daughter's room, they ransacked our bedroom, broke the window in my son's room, and they stole some rings, they stole piggy banks of my sons, and pretty much ransacked the whole house," Tollison said. "I'm glad they were able to arrest them and get him off the streets."

Slaton has an extensive criminal history with multiple arrests for similar offenses, including home invasion and larceny, dating back to 2008. He was released on parole in August.

A second suspect who was originally arrested with Slaton as the driver has since been released pending further investigation.

