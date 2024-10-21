Three men, including two homicide suspects, arrested after Southfield police chase

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Southfield police say a stolen vehicle spotted near 10 Mile and Evergreen resulted in a chase and then a traffic stop that helped investigators crack multiple cases, including homicide.

Chief Elvin Barren said the high-speed pursuit occurred Friday, October 18th around 2:45 a.m. The driver, at times, reached speeds over 100 miles an hour.

Southfield Police Department holds press conference related to arrest of 3 suspects

He said a stolen maroon 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee had been spotted by roadway camera technology. The SUV was reported stolen out of Southfield on October 6th.

“The vehicle was also identified as being involved in a homicide that occurred in the city of Detroit on October 11th and used in a larceny from a building that occurred in Garden City on October 17th,” Barren said.

He said officers attempted to box the driver in, but the driver swerved out of the way and struck a police cruiser.

Officers persisted, brought the vehicle to a stop, and arrested all three suspects.

Police said they recovered a stolen 9-millimeter handgun with an extended magazine in the vehicle.

The driver, Brandon Vanarn Flowers, was charged with fleeing and eluding and multiple weapons charges. The chief said he’s also a suspect in a homicide out of Detroit.

The second suspect, Vernon Phalen Jr., was charged with breaking and entering, larceny and weapons charge out of Garden City.

Barren said, "We're not going to let an opportunity go past where an individual is wanted for a homicide and not give that family a chance at closure."

The chief said the third suspect was turned over to Detroit police and hasn’t been identified him because his charges are pending. He is also a homicide suspect.