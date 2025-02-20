Troy salon hosts free day of self-care for domestic violence survivors

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Hair stylists are in the business of making women feel good.

The stylists at Antonie Salon in Troy have gone above and beyond to give back to the community by teaming up with On The Wings of Angels and HAVEN. They closed down the salon in the middle of the day to give domestic violence survivors a safe place to take part in some self-care to uplift these women.

Some of the women at the event shared their stories with us.

"I was in a marriage that was physically, emotionally abusive, you know? It was very hard to leave because we have a child. I felt trapped for a long time because I wanted to do what was best for my child. There's a lot of things that I want to fix, but you don't have control of everything," said Stacy, a domestic violence survivor.

Antoine Saleh, owner and stylist at Antonie Salon, said they shut down the salon to host these women free of charge because they see the value in making them feel good, inside and out.

"We want them to feel good about themselves because we know they have been at the bottom. And to help lift them up a little bit. I'm sure they need a lot more work than just me donating my time and my staff, but any little bit helps," said Antonie.