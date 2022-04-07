Watch
NewsRegionOakland County

Actions

Veterans honored at groundbreaking for new Michigan World War II Legacy Memorial

It was such an honor to meet some of the living heroes of WW2.. as hundreds gathered to remember part of our American story.
Posted at 6:59 PM, Apr 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-07 18:59:02-04

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — If you go by Memorial Park on Woodward near 13 Mile in the next few weeks, you'll see work beginning on the new Michigan World War II Legacy Memorial.

It's something veterans like 95-year-old Art Fishman and Marty Myers, also 95, have worked years to see happen.

"I wanted to live long enough to see it happen," Fishman said.

"To pay tribute to the World War II veterans is very important," Myers told 7 Action News. "Out of 15 million, there's only 230,000 of us left."

Click on the video to watch the groundbreaking of the new Legacy Memorial and hear from the people who will forever be a part of the American story for their commitment and bravery.

And if you'd like to donate to the different phases of the memorial or would like to have a paver brick to honor a loved one, please visit michiganww2memorial.org for more information.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!