VIDEO: Burglar breaks into Birmingham pizza shop, only gets $100

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (WXYZ) - Police are looking for a burglar who broke into a pizza shop but walked away with only a small amount of cash.

When the burglar broke through the front door of a Primo's Pizza shop in Birmingham, he went straight for the cash register, despite several surveillance cameras.

Mike Beaufore is the general manager of Primo's Pizza.

"No doubt he has done this before."

He broke in less than 20 minutes after employees at Primo's Pizza closed up shop early Saturday, around 3 am.

"We've been here for 40 years and it's been over 20 since we've had a break-in."

Beaufore says the burglar used a grinder to cut the dead bolt.

"Didn't get through the deadbolt so then he punched a hole in the glass, was able to flip the lock and come in after that."

He grabbed about $100 of petty cash and ran out in 30 seconds.

The manager wants to put the video out to warn other businesses.

He said,"I don't think this was the first time that he used a dead bolt cutter to try to get through, so he's obviously been around."

Beaufore also said he's surprised the burglar didn't steal any expensive wine.

"There was no snack, didn't take any cookies or anything for him."

The manager has this message to the burglar: "I think you're probably going to get caught, sooner or later."

If you have any information, call Birmingham police.