VIDEO: Commerce Township corn maze recreates Amon-Ra St. Brown's headstand

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — If you're looking for some fall fun this weekend, you may want to head to Commerce Township, where you could take a walk through Amon-Ra St. Brown's famous headstand touchdown celebration.

Chopper Video: Amon-Ra St. Brown corn maze in Commerce Township

Long Family Orchard, Farm & Cider Mill has recreated the celebration as a corn maze this year.

According to their website, as of now, the Long Family Fun Farm is currently only open on Saturdays and Sundays. However, they say more availability will be announced soon.

The farm is located at 1540 East Commerce Rd. Commerce, MI 48382.