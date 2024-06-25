Village of Romeo coming together to honor fallen hero, husband, and father Deputy Bradley Reckling

ROMEO, Mich. (WXYZ) — For Zack Williams running Dalco Services, a landscaping company, is a breeze. But this week, the 30-year-old is struggling with something as simple as writing a letter. Describing it as a work in progress, Williams says it is a speech for his high school friend's candlelight vigil.

"Brad, a selfless individual that was a father, a protector, a brother, a husband, and most of all a protector of all of us," said Williams.

It's for slain Oakland County Deputy Bradley Reckling, who was shot and killed late Saturday night on Detroit's east side while working undercover.

VIDEO: Slain detective, who leaves behind wife, kids, had 'uncanny ability' to be best at anything he did

Slain detective, who leaves behind wife, children, had 'uncanny ability' to be the best at anything he did

"Which aspect of writing the speech is challenging for you right now?" asked Faraz Javed, 7 News Detroit reporter.

"It's hard to put into words the feeling that I carry," said Williams.

Williams and Reckling met at Romeo High School in 2009. Williams says they instantly became friends because they shared common interests, including playing football, weightlifting, and working in construction.

"He was strong, his shoulders were back, he would have a grin from ear to ear, he would ask what you were doing, what we could do to help?" said Williams.

"How was he as a football player?" asked Javed.

"He was a good football player. He could hit very hard. He would play outside linebacker. He had a heart of a lion," said Williams.

With nine years of law enforcement experience, Deputy Reckling was assigned to the Oakland County Sheriff's auto theft unit. Saturday night, the 30-year-old was following a stolen vehicle in the area of Park Grove and Schoenherr when one of the suspects got out and opened fire, hitting Reckling multiple times.

VIDEO: Fallen Oakland County Deputy Brad Reckling's motorcycle on display in Rochester

Fallen Oakland County Deputy Brad Reckling's motorcycle on display in Rochester

"When you got the news Sunday morning, what was the first thing that came to your mind about him?" asked Javed.

"A beautiful, strong soul that's gone way too early," said Williams.

Now, the community, especially Reckling's hometown, the village of Romeo, is coming together. Reckling's high school classmates Bailey Ferrell and Brooke Bacci are organizing a candlelight vigil tomorrow for the fallen hero, survived by a pregnant wife and three kids.

"When he walked into the room, he was the highlight, he was goofy, he was funny, he would make everybody laugh. So he is remembered in so many ways," said Ferrell.

"And we are going to have some speakers, including some of his high school coaches, and some pastors, giving a prayer, as well as bagpipes and some beautiful stories," said Bacci.

The candlelight vigil will take place tomorrow at 9 p.m. at Romeo High School's football stadium. A table will also be set up for donations to help Reckling's family.