Volunteers honor veterans at Great Lakes National Cemetery after government shutdown cancels ceremony

HOLLY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Volunteers stepped up to help honor service members at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly after the official Veterans Day ceremony was canceled due to a government shutdown.

Watch Demetrios Sanders' video report:

Volunteers honor fallen veterans at Great Lakes National Cemetery

Cindi Foster was among the volunteers placing flags next to headstones on Tuesday, reflecting on her father's years of service.

"He was an aviation mechanic during the Vietnam era, so he really enjoyed it," Foster said.

WXYZ-TV

Foster emphasized the importance of remembering those who served.

"If we don't learn from our history or appreciate what people have done for us to get us to this point, you're losing a lot," Foster said.

The volunteer effort was organized by non-profit The Heroes Operation after learning that normal ceremonies at the cemetery wouldn't proceed because of the government shutdown.

WXYZ-TV

"When we heard it wasn't going to happen, we had to jump into action and do something," said Eric Hannan, board member with The Heroes Operation.

WXYZ-TV

In just a few days, the organization ordered around 17,000 American flags. The community showed overwhelming support, with upwards of 250 people arriving on Veterans Day to place them.

"We had some people drive as far as Tennessee that heard about the story over the weekend and just wanted to travel up here and be a part of it," Hannan said.

WXYZ-TV

Charlotte O'Malley, who has relatives and friends buried at Great Lakes National Cemetery, said it meant a lot to help recognize them.

"As you're growing up, you don't realize what they went through, but when you get older, my age, you realize," O'Malley said.

WXYZ-TV

The flag placement also served as a way for volunteers to express gratitude for veterans' service.

"Sacrifices that they made are just really evident when you're out here," said volunteer Allen Porter.

Hannan encouraged others to show appreciation for veterans in both big and small ways.

WXYZ-TV

"You can do as much as supporting or shaking someone's hand; it means a lot to them," Hannan said.

The community is also encouraged to visit Great Lakes National Cemetery if they haven't done so.

