Walled Lake residents still without electricity 72 hours after storms

WALLED LAKE, Mich. (WXYZ) —

Some 2,500 residents in Walled Lake are still without power and many are growing frustrated with DTE Energy.

"It’s been dry since last night and today…no crews and no end in sight," says Walled Lake Commissioner Giovanni Rogers.

It’s day of three of no power in Walled Lake. And Rogers is fed up with DTE. He’s been waiting for the power to be turned back on since Wednesday.

"I thought that at the end of the day, end of the evening might have power based on what DTE said. Then they said it was the next day, and then today this morning they said they don’t know when it’s going to be," he says.

He knows a lot of areas in Oakland County are still without electricity, but what upsets him the most is he doesn’t see any crews working to restore it. And he’s looked.

"I have a map of power grids in the city, I went and checked different areas where the main outlets are, and no power crews, no DTE workers to be found," Rogers says.

DTE told us tonight that more than 700 crews are scattered throughout the area, but couldn’t say if any are in Walled Lake where as many as 2,500 are still without power.

"We lose a lot of business, too," says gas station manager Saleh Almaleki.

Almaleki manages the Mobil gas station in town. He’s still open, though he can’t sell you any gas. Just snacks and warm pop. Local restaurants, already suffering enough thanks to COVID-19, are closed. And for those stuck inside...

"You can’t turn a fan on so you’re at the mercy of taking a cold shower, changing your clothes, doing whatever you can to feel comfortable," says Ruth Pulker.

When we found Pulker, she was throwing out trash bags of food that had spoiled. But unlike some here, she thinks DTE’s doing their best.

"I know that they’re struggling with having enough people to help them and do the work and get it done. It’s just a matter of patience," she says. "We’re all going to be fine. We’ll all get through this."

The driver of at least one car might disagree. At the intersection of M-5 and 14 Mile is where we found the accident they were involved in. The traffic lights there, and at several intersections in the area, aren’t working. And they can’t get turned on soon enough.

DTE says those who lost power on the 6th and 7th should have it restored tonight. Residents say they’re not holding their breath.