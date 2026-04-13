3 boaters rescued from Lake St. Clair after small boat takes on water and capsizes

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (WXYZ) — Three boaters were rescued from Lake St. Clair after their small jon boat took on water and capsized Monday afternoon.

Michael Puckett and his sons, Devon and Bryce, were enjoying a sunny day on the water when the incident occurred. Michael Puckett told me they were about a quarter mile from shore and realized they were too far out for the size of the boat they were in.

Watch Peter Maxwell's video report below:

Three boaters rescued after small boat capsizes on Lake St. Clair

"We were in a small jon boat. We should never have drifted that far out. By the time I realized we were too far out, we couldn't get back in time," Michael Puckett said. "At first, it was just panic. I started telling the boys we're in trouble, and it happened within seconds."

"The waves just piled us over and we just capsized," Bryce Puckett said.

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Jack Godsey heard frantic calls for help from the shore and called 911.

"I could see a guy waving a paddle, so I called the sheriff's department or St. Clair Shores police and they went out there and got them," Godsey said.]

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The rescue triggered a response from a nearby Coast Guard helicopter. The men were in the chilly lake for over 15 minutes before being brought safely to land.

"Being out there for even a minute, you could feel everything just get numb," Devon Puckett said.

"I was more concerned about my kids making sure they were safe," Michael Puckett said.

Watch our full interview with Michael Puckett below:

Michael Puckett talks about Lake St. Clair boat rescue

Bryce Puckett noted the importance of having a phone to call for help.

"I am glad that I was able to have my phone and get the Coast Guard out here to get us out of the water," Bryce Puckett said.

Chopper 7 spotted the sheriff's marine division recovering the small boat.

"They responded very quickly and really, they saved our lives," Michael Puckett said.

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The family had proper safety gear on board but shared a warning for others heading out on the water.

"Don't go too far out on the water and pay attention to how far you get out there," Michael Puckett said.

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