'Bittersweet': Opal's Hallmark in St. Clair Shores closing after nearly 50 years

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (WXYZ) — Generations of customers are returning to Opal's Hallmark in St. Clair Shores one last time before the store closes for good Saturday.

For nearly 50 years, the shop on Harper Avenue has been a go-to destination for greeting cards, last-minute gifts and keepsakes for life's biggest moments. Now, longtime customers are stopping in to say goodbye.

"This is the place I usually go to. It's all my needs that I need for like holidays or gifts," Kim Chambers said.

Chambers stopped in one final time to pick up bridal gifts, baby shower gifts and cards before the store closes.

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For Joan Paul, the store holds a deeply personal connection.

"My mom worked here for many years. And this is family to her, and she died six years ago at 95 and a half and Opal's is her family," Paul said.

Paul described the visit as an emotional one.

"I am pretty emotional," Paul said.

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Owner Steve Beskange said his father started the business in 1955, then sold it. Beskange bought Opal's back in 1977. His father used to hand-select every card in the store. After nearly 50 years, Beskange said it is simply time to close.

"Bittersweet," Beskange said.

"All I can say is thank you. I appreciate everyone who has ever shopped here. We're getting all of these stories of people coming in of how many years they've lived in St. Clair Shores, how many years they've come and shopped at the store. It's amazing how many people have lived in St. Clair Shores over 40 years."

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Even newer employees are feeling the loss. Elaine Radtke has worked at Opal's since November.

"The customers, they're very nice. The people I work with. Just the whole aspect of it. I really enjoyed working here," Radtke said.

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Longtime customer Sandy Matthews said she stopped in one last time to hold onto the memories.

"There's just so many memories here. There's so many memories. I really don't know what to say, but it's just such a beautiful place and it's just really sad to see them go," Matthews said.

Opal's Hallmark will close Saturday.

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