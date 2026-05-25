Clay Township family demands action after being targeted by rock-throwers

CLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A routine drive through Clay Township turned dangerous for a local family.

Watch Darren Cunningham's video report:

Drivers allegedly targeted with rocks in St.Clair County

Tom Agbay said he was heading down Palms Road around 10:30 p.m., Sunday night, with his windows down, chatting with his son, when all of a sudden they heard a loud bang.

“Whatever they threw came through, hit right here, and then it bounced off," his son TJ recalled. “I really thought that I got shot by something at first. Just the way it felt and the loud bang.”

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“I felt something really hard hit my shoulder," TJ added.

Kayla Agbay, TJ's sister, said, “All of a sudden, my dad slams on the brakes. I hear this noise, and my dad slams on the brakes.”

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While heading to drop off a trailer, the family became the target of what they believe were bricks or concrete. After dropping off their cargo, they circled back to investigate and spotted three teenagers.

Kayla described, "They had a certain look, like they were nervous."

Nearby, they found another driver who had also been hit. They say he was standing with police.

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She said, “We see the guy with the Escalade pointing at his front end. We ask him. He’s like, 'Yeah, something hit us.' I’m like, 'That’s crazy because the same thing happened to us.'”

The Agbays reported the incident to police, but they say the response left them frustrated.

Tom said, “They said they were familiar with the kids and had a good idea of who it was.”

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He added, “I called the police department today, and they said there was no follow-up last night, but it will be investigated.”

Clay Township police tell 7 News Detroit they are investigating, and the department stressed the seriousness of the incident.

They cited the tragic case of a driver killed by a rock thrown from an I-75 overpass.

Fortunately, no one was seriously injured this time, but the Agbay family is hoping for accountability before a similar tragedy occurs.

Kayla said, "I would like them to know that there are consequences for your actions."

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Clay Township police.