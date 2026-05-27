Crumbling railway overpasses has Port Huron Township residents demanding repairs

PORT HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A crumbling railway overpass near 24th Street and Griswold Road right on the border of Port Huron and Port Huron Township has residents demanding action as deteriorating conditions continue to raise safety concerns.

The main overpass, which has stood for about 100 years, is owned by the Canadian National Railway Company (CN). A smaller, inoperable overpass next to it is owned by CSX Rail. The area underneath the bridge is maintained by the St. Clair County Road Commission.

A community advocate known as Trash the Clown has spent years cleaning up around the overpass and says the conditions go far beyond litter.

WXYZ Trash the Clown

"I started here just picking up the trash, but then I realized how bad the infrastructure was," Trash the Clown said.

She has posted signs near the overpass warning residents of the hazard that read: "Bridge and walkway not maintained."

Pieces of concrete have begun falling from the structure, and muddy conditions develop underneath during heavy rains.

Trash the Clown Conditions underneath the overpasses during heavy rain

Port Huron City Councilwoman Teri Lamb said city leaders contacted CN leadership years ago, but maintenance discussions stalled.

"They met with CN railway personally and had a discussion and they agreed yes, it needed to be addressed and they were told they would address it, and we haven't seen anything," Lamb said.

Last April, Lamb personally demanded an update from the company. She said CN told her the bridge was structurally sound but did require maintenance — work she said has still not been done.

Trash the Clown Condition of CN overpass

"We have our citizens that walk and drive underneath there and you can see that the cement is crumbling," Lamb said.

CN media relations advisor Michelle Hannan released the following statement:

"We understand the public’s concern for safety, as safety is a core value at CN.



"CN is currently working with the City of Port Huron, along with our Bridges and Engineering teams, to evaluate remediation options for the bridge.



"While portions of rebar and other structural components may be visible, the affected areas are considered cosmetic concrete deterioration on the outer portions of the structure. CN will continue coordinating with local officials and will be in contact with the city once a formalized improvement plan has been developed.”

The St. Clair County Road Commission, which maintains the area beneath the bridge, said the space is not considered a walkway and is only a road edge not designed for foot traffic. Despite that, residents regularly use the area to move through the neighborhood.

Port Huron resident Tyler Moldovan said the community has been patient long enough.

WXYZ Cautions signs made by Trash the Clown

"I think citizens for years and years now have shown that this is something worth going to bat for," Moldovan added.

Meanwhile CSX Rail says they are not aware of prior outreach regarding the condition of their smaller, inoperable overpass. But if there are any immediate safety concerns near CSX property, they should be reported to the Public Safety Coordination Center at 800-232-0144.

____________

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

