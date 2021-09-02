Disturbing criminal sexual charges against high school teacher dominates small town

MARYSVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The first word of criminal charges against a Marysville High School teacher went out in a letter to the district from Dr. Shawn Wightman yesterday.

He said in part. “it is with a heavy heart that I inform you that the District was notified by local authorities that criminal charges have been filed against one of our male high school teachers.

Only 7 Action News cameras were rolling as that teacher and coach of 24 years, Steven Rogers went before a judge this afternoon. He’s facing 6 counts including Criminal Sexual Conduct and other charges and facing up to life in prison if convicted.

Assistant Prosecutor Cailin Wilson told the court the rape allegations cover 2019 to this year and involve a girl under age 13 and an adult woman.

Wilson said, “That child being around the age of 11 or 12 at that time. He also engaged in inappropriate sexual touching with that child and allowed that child to view pornographic material that this occurred multiple times.”

Police and the prosecutor won’t say what the connection is between the alleged victims and the teacher. We’ve learned the case first went to Child Protective Services, then police and the prosecutor.

Jolene Baker is a former Marysville High School Student and now a mother of two kids in elementary school.

She tells 7 Action News, “I don’t think he should be working in the district or near children anymore, that’s for sure.”

Derek Leishman is a junior at the high school and says word going around town included one of the victims was a 13-year-old girl adding, “And with him, being with all the sports teams, none of us would have ever seen that coming. And none of us really know what to make of it right now.”

The teacher was taken into custody from court in handcuffs and given a $250,000 bond, 10%.

One condition if he bonds out of jail is no contact with any kids.

Steven Rogers is on a paid leave from school with the criminal case pending. His next court dates are a probable cause conference on September 14 at 9 am and a Preliminary Examination on September 21 at 1:30.