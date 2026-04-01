ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (WXYZ) — St. Clair Shores police are asking for information after a driver's vehicle was struck by a chunk of concrete thrown from the Frazho Road overpass on westbound I-94 Sunday night.

Sean Kokenos of St. Clair Shores was driving home from work in the right lane and was about to go under the overpass when a loud noise startled him.

Watch Peter Maxwell's video report below:

Driver's Jeep struck by concrete thrown from an I-94 overpass in St. Clair Shores

"I heard a big pop and thought it was a gunshot. Then I noticed my windshield and noticed that someone threw a piece of concrete," Kokenos said.

Kokenos got off at 10 Mile Road and called 911. While inspecting his Jeep for more damage, he noticed not only had his windshield been hit, but a large chunk of concrete was wedged in the front of his SUV.

"I am fortunate that I am still here," Kokenos said.

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When St. Clair Shores police arrived and started taking pictures, Kokenos said another driver pulled up.

"As they're taking the last picture, a Dodge Ram shows up and says someone is throwing rocks off on the freeway off the bridge and he seen a group of kids, and that's when they started investigating," Kokenos said.

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Roseville resident Theresa Anderson lives just two blocks from the overpass. She said around the same time, three young men were caught on her home's surveillance camera kicking in her screen door.

"They were coming from the east on Frazho and they kicked in my door," Anderson said.

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Anderson said she believes the three people who kicked in her screen door are the same people who were allegedly throwing chunks of concrete at vehicles from the overpass.

"Why are they going around causing all of this destruction and why would they do that to someone on the freeway," Anderson said.

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St. Clair Shores police told me the case has been closed at this time, citing a lack of evidence, but it could be reopened. Police are asking anyone with information to give them a call.

Kokenos has a message for whoever is responsible: "Sometimes, you're just thinking it's fun and games, but you could kill somebody," Kokenos said.

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