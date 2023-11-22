Drunk driver nabbed after crashing into Port Huron Police vehicle, trying to flee

PORT HURON, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 32-year-old woman from Kimball Township was arrested for drunk driving after crashing into a Port Huron Police vehicle early Saturday.

The officer was on his way to a run around 2:10 am when the speeding driver rear-ended his scout vehicle.

The vehicle was still operable and the officer was able to turn around and follow the driver who tried to hide in a neighborhood near Pine Grove Avenue near Kennelworth Drive.

The incident is a reminder to make a plan if you're planning to drink.

Port Huron Assistant Police Chief Brian Kerrigan said people should know their alcohol limits and be prepared with a designated driver.

Kerrigan suggests using Blue Water Area Transit, Uber, or staying with a friend.

"And if you can't make one of those conditions, don't drink. It's not worth it," Kerrigan said.

This holiday season there will be extra officers on patrol in the Blue Water Area, looking for intoxicated drivers thanks to funding provided by the Office of Highway Safety Planning.

The woman arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated was also charged with fleeing the scene of a crash and carrying a concealed weapon while intoxicated.

Police said she has a permit to carry a concealed weapon but that her level of intoxication put her in violation of the right to carry.

