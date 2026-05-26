'It happened to me too': More drivers come forward to 7 News Detroit after Palms Road brick attacks

IRA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — What appears to be a dangerous pattern of rocks, bricks, and concrete being thrown at drivers is putting people on edge in St. Clair County.

Watch Darren Cunningham's video report:

Drivers warn of teens tossing rocks in St. Clair County

7 News Detroit first reported on a couple of incidents that occurred on Sunday, May 24th.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Drivers allegedly targeted with rocks in St. Clair County

Drivers allegedly targeted with rocks in St. Clair County

Many viewers weighed in on social media after the initial story, including some residents in the Ira Township area who believe a particular group of masked teenagers is responsible for throwing rocks and bricks at moving vehicles on Palms Road.

Karleigh Mistretta said it happened to her in late June of 2025. It's the same exact stretch where Sunday's incidents occurred.

Mistretta said someone suddenly hurled objects directly at her vehicle, around midnight.

“All of a sudden, we heard explosions on both sides of the car. We thought we had seen someone throw something at us," Mistretta recalled. “This whole mirror was taken off, and there was a huge dent right here."

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Rattled, she pulled over, called Clay Township police, and filed a report. She said what the responding officers told her was even more disturbing.

“And they tell us juveniles have been out there throwing bricks and rocks. They hide in the weeds, and they have black masks that they wear," Mistretta said.

The damage wasn't just psychological. She had to file an insurance claim, leaving her stuck paying a $500 deductible.

“I know at least 5 other people that this has happened to," Mistretta said. "The police told us they know exactly who they are, but there wasn't much they could do because they hide in the woods and they're juveniles."

Monday, 7 News Detroit spoke with the Agbay family. Their truck was hit on Sunday night. TJ Agbay was hit in the arm by flying debris.

Now, more and more people are weighing in on Facebook, and they aren’t just reporting flying bricks. Many believe the same teens could be tied to recent reports of theft and vandalism in the area.

7 News Detroit checked back in with the Clay Township Police Department, which patrols Ira Township. A lieutenant said Sunday evening’s incident involving the Agbays is the first he’s been made aware of. He reiterated that they are investigating it.

As that happens, Mistretta has a direct message for whoever is responsible.

“To the parents, I would say please don’t be in denial," she said. “They deserve consequences. It’s not fun and games. It’s not cool. It’s not funny. You’re gonna hurt someone, and I would rather them be caught now than before it’s too late, and someone gets hurt."

Anyone with information can contact the Clay Township Police Department.