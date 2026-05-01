'It was intact': 50-year-old letter returned to local Navy veteran

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (WXYZ) — Nearly 50 years after a sailor wrote a letter, it has found its way back to him thanks to a stranger who made it her mission to track him down.

Mark Wilson was 17 years old when he wrote the letter in 1976, beginning his journey with the U.S. Navy.

"I was in boot camp in Great Lakes, Illinois and I had just graduated from high school a couple weeks prior," Wilson said.

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The letter was addressed to church friends Gus and Cybil Bouchey, written in cursive on U.S. Navy stationery.

"Dear Boucheys, how have you all been. Sorry I haven't written before but I've been really busy with my studies and the inspections that we have around here," Wilson wrote.

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Another line read, "I miss my TV and radio and even the newspaper but you know I miss my family the most and being at church with you all."

The letter would have remained hidden if not for a leak at Kimberly Neumann's St. Clair Shores home that led to major construction on her kitchen. Workers discovered the letter behind a cabinet.

"The envelope still had the stamp. It was readable. It was intact. I mean, the edges were a little torn, but the letter inside was on U.S. Navy stationary in perfect condition," Neumann said.

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Neumann made it her mission to find the sailor who wrote it, turning to Facebook for help.

"Hundreds of people commented. Some of them were helpful and kind of did their own investigative work," Neumann said.

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The search was a success. Wilson's friend visiting Ireland saw the post on social media. His daughters eventually ended up commenting on the post.

Neumann was able to connect with Wilson and return the letter to him.

"It was just nice to hopefully be able to provide a little bit of connection to his past. It was almost kind of like a proud moment," Neumann said.

For Wilson, getting the letter back carried deep meaning. It reminded him of all those in his community who cared for and supported him over the years.

He was eventually assigned to boiler technician for the destroyer USS Jonas Ingram.

Mark Wilson

Wilson says that role led him to his current job he's had for over four decades.

"I'm really proud to have had the opportunity to serve this country," Wilson said.

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He's grateful Neumann took the time to return it.

"It felt very heartwarming to know that somebody cared enough to take their time out and try to track me down and get it delivered back to me, so that I could have that piece of memory to hold on to now forever," Wilson said.

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This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

