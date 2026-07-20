Lake St. Clair algae muck pilot program to launch this fall at shoreline locations

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (WXYZ) — State and local leaders announced a three-year pilot program to begin removing algae muck from Lake St. Clair shorelines this fall, offering hope to residents who have dealt with closed beaches, foul odors and limited access to the water for years.

Starting in September, crews will begin removing and dredging what is called Microseira wollei muck from three shoreline locations in Harrison Township and St. Clair Shores, including Veterans Memorial Park.

Macomb County received nearly $900,000 from the state to fund the program.

"We really need to figure out what is causing this and how can we mitigate it," Macomb County Director of Public Works Candice Miller said.

Watch our extended interview with Candice Miller below:

Web extra: Macomb County official describes pilot program studying Lake St. Clair algae muck

Miller said the funding will allow researchers to study the lake bed and explore options for managing the muck long term.

"Our hope is to actually study the lake bed in these particular areas to understand what's causing this. Is there some way we can mitigate it? Is there some type of algaecide that we could utilize? We're going to be looking at all of those things," Miller said.

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However, Miller cautioned that residents should temper their expectations.

"Unfortunately, we're all going to learn this... when we dredge this, it will come back. But how quickly does it come back — is it back in six months? Is it back in two years? I mean, we don't know," Miller said.

Macomb County Department of Public Works

For residents like Kevin Loveday, the problem has been impossible to ignore.

"The smell is horrendous," Loveday said.

Steven Moran, who was visiting Veterans Memorial Park with his granddaughter, said the beach closure has become a familiar disappointment.

"We were just walking in, and she said the beach is closed. We can't use it," Moran said.

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Moran said he welcomes the cleanup effort.

"It would be nice. It would be nice to finally use it for my grandchildren now who live here," Moran said.

Another resident, Eric Roy, said the muck has kept him off the water entirely.

"I'd love to bring my kayak down here to the beach. but I haven't been able to in years," Roy said.

Despite the uncertainty around long-term results, Roy said the pilot program is a step in the right direction.

"I think it's a great spot to do it at. I welcome it," Roy said.

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