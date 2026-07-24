St. Clair Shores road project stalled after crews find gas lines inches below Playview Street

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (WXYZ) — A road improvement project on Playview Street in St. Clair Shores has come to a halt after crews discovered natural gas service lines just inches below the road's surface — a problem that was not identified during the design phase.

Watch Peter Maxwell's video report:

St. Clair Shores road project stalled, crews find gas lines inches below street

Residents say construction began in May and has since become a source of daily frustration, with dust, torn-up lawns, driveways and removed trees now a fixture of life on the block.

"It looks like hell out here," Bern Scheinpflug, who lives on Playview Street, said.

WXYZ

Bridget Cuneo, who also lives on Playview Street, said the sudden work stoppage caught neighbors off guard.

"They just stopped showing up and all of the equipment was left everywhere," Cuneo said. "They ripped up almost the entire block before they realized what was below."

Cuneo said the experience has worn on residents.

"It's not fun to be around and to live through and the construction's just been a nightmare," Cuneo said. "I think they would probably have a little bit more of a sense of urgency if they lived in a mess like this."

WXYZ

When crews removed the roadway, they found natural gas service lines running just inches below the surface. The discovery raised safety concerns and forced a pause in construction. The city said the issue was not identified during the design phase.

St. Clair Shores City Manager Dustin Lent said the city has heard residents' concerns and is working with Consumers Energy to fast-track the project.

Consumers Energy provided a statement addressing its role in the situation.

"Consumers Energy was not notified of the Playview Street roadway project before construction began and therefore did not have an opportunity to complete its normal preconstruction review and coordination with the City.



"After the shallow gas services were identified, Consumers Energy began developing a plan to relocate and install the affected services at an appropriate depth so the roadway project can safely proceed. That design and the necessary coordination are still underway, and we do not yet have a confirmed construction start or completion date.



"We are working with the City to complete the design and establish a schedule and will provide updated timing when it is available."

WXYZ

For some residents, the concern now extends beyond inconvenience. With no confirmed timeline for resuming or completing the project, neighbors are worried about what happens when cold weather arrives.

"I am really afraid of the winter coming in here," Kurt Wenclas, who lives on Playview Street, said.

—————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

