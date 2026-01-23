Suspect barricaded inside Port Huron home, residents told to shelter in place

PORT HURON, Mich. (WXYZ) — An area of Port Huron has been told by police to shelter in place as they are working to get a barricaded person with a gun out of a home safely Thursday night.

Police responded to a home on 26th Street between Nern and Manuel streets for a disorderly complaint. Officers were shot at when they approached the home, police said.

People are being told to avoid the area and multiple law enforcement agencies responded.

Police said they took gunfire from the suspect multiple times.

As of around 10:35 p.m. Thursday, the area was still told to shelter in place. At that time police said the suspect was still barricaded inside. It's unclear at this time if anyone has been hurt.

Additional details about the incident weren't immediately available.