VIDEO: Macomb Co. man with 2 kids in the car leads police on wild, wrong-way chase

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 29-year-old from Chesterfield Township is facing multiple felony charges after leading police on a chase through the streets of Macomb County Thursday morning with young children in the car.

The incident began shortly after 9:00 a.m. when deputies were alerted to an allegedly stolen silver Jeep Grand Cherokee. They attempted to stop the SUV on E. Price Drive near Metropolitan Parkway in Clinton Township, but the driver allegedly took off.

The suspect drove east on E. Price Drive, continuing on King Drive, blowing the red traffic light, turning south on Harper Avenue.

Police say the suspect was driving recklessly, speeding, and at times driving in the left turn lane and into oncoming traffic.

Continuing to run from police, the suspect entered westbound I-94 from Harper Avenue, just south of 15 Mile Road. Deputies were unsuccessful when they attempted to box in the suspect.

The suspect then made a U-turn in the westbound lanes, driving the wrong way while heading eastbound in the westbound lanes. Officer say the suspect crisscrossed three lanes of oncoming traffic multiple times.

Deputies tried to stop the suspect multiple times with various tactics before the suspect was stopped by deputy on I-94 near Shook Road, in Harrison Township. That's when officers discovered a three-year-old and an infant in the backseat.

The children were taken to a nearby hospital, medically cleared, and released to a family member.

One deputy received a minor injury in the incident; no other injuries were reported. Three sheriff's office vehicles were damaged.

The suspect was taken into custody and is being held at the Macomb County Jail. He is expected to be arraigned this afternoon at 41B District Court, Clinton Township, on charges of:



Fleeing and eluding 4th degree - a 2-year felony

Receiving and concealing stolen motor vehicle - a 5-year felony

Two counts child abuse 2nd degree - each count a 10-year felony.

His name has not been released.