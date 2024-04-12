13-year-old from Detroit along with his brother, 19, charged in brutal assault on woman near Michigan Stadium

ANN ARBOR (WXYZ) — Jarrell Childs, 19, and his 13-year-old brother are accused in the brutal attack on a woman near the University of Michigan's football stadium in Ann Arbor.

The assault took place last fall during half-time when the woman walked across Stadium Boulevard to the Ann Arbor Golf and Outing Club where she walked to retrieve something from her vehicle.

Watch our original reporting from when it happened:

Ann Arbor Police investigating sexual assault that occurred on golf course near The Big House

That's when police say the teens attacked the woman, pinning her in between cars, choking and sexually assaulting her.

Ann Arbor Police said the young suspects were in the area selling candy.

I spoke to their parents who said they believe both of their sons are innocent.

"I just don't believe it. They are innocent. We didn't raise our children like that at all," their father said, asking that we not identify them.

The parents had hoped to have their sons released on some sort of bond.

"I want them out of there so they can continue achieving their goals," their mother said. "They go to school every single day."

7 Action News has learned that Childs' younger brother had just turned 13 when the assault took place.

Both brothers appeared in separate courtrooms Friday where they were each charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation, stealing a financial transaction device without consent, and larceny.

Ann Arbor Police said the teens stole the victim's credit cards, and days after the assault, the 13-year-old allegedly tried to use one of the credit cards at an ATM in Detroit as well as a store with his older brother, Jarrell. Both brothers can be seen on surveillance cameras.

Ann Arbor Police Lieutenant Bonnie Theil said Detroit Police helped identify the teens and they were then able to obtain warrants to retrieve DNA for testing.

Lt. Theil said DNA testing matched the suspects to DNA recovered from the victim, adding that they were stunned by the age of the youngest suspect as well as the brutality of the crime.

"In my 24 years of working here, we've never had something of this nature occur at a university football game or any sporting event, for that matter," Lt. Theil said.

During the assault, police said the victim was strangled, resulting in some loss of consciousness.

Bond for Jarrell Childs was set at $75,000 cash/surety, no 10%. He remains lodged at the Washtenaw County Jail.

Childs' younger brother remains locked up in Washtenaw County's Juvenile Detention Center.

